Doc appointed as BJP OBC Morcha national secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP leader Dr Parthasarathi, a dentist by profession and manages a country-wide chain of hospitals called ‘Partha Dental’, has been appointed as the national secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha. The appointment was made by the national working committee at New Delhi on Friday.

Dr Parthasarathi, has worked as the vice president of the party State unit and also contested the general elections in 2019 as the BJP candidate from the Kurnool Parliamentary constituency. He was the in-charge for the Tirupati assembly segment in the recently held Tirupati parliamentary bypoll.