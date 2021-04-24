Govt floats tenders for additional PIP works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state water resources department has floated tenders for the additional head works of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) and is expected to finalise the developer in the first week of May. The works, estimated to cost `683 crore, include investigation, survey, preparation of designs and construction of RCC diaphragm wall end cut-off for spill channel, vibro stone columns and deep soil mixing in gap II, construction of Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) dam gap I including diaphragm wall cut -off, concrete dam gap-III and slope protection works on both sides of spillway and spill channel.

It is learnt that the bidding will conclude on April 28, following which the officials will go for reverse tendering with eligible bidders. After the reverse auction, the bidder with the lowest quote will be awarded the works if the firm meets all the requisite criteria, the officials added. The officials said that the additional works were necessitated following the changes suggested by statutory authorities keeping safety in mind.

Meanwhile, the works related to rehabilitation and resettlement colonies have been expedited. A weekly review is being held by the higher-officials to take stock of the progress and resolve issues. The department has requested the government to sanction the additional compensation promised by the chief minister. While some colonies were ready for moving the project displaced families, technical and legal issues such as payment of compensation and others were delaying the process.