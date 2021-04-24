Govt to recruit 113 technical staff to improve RT-PCR testing, says minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government will appoint 113 technical staff to increasing the number of RT-PCR tests performed in government medical colleges.Deputy Chief Minister (Medical and Health) Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani) said the nod has been given for appointment of the technical staff at VRDLs of 12 government medical colleges and two private medical colleges. The staff will be hired on a contract basis for a period of six months.

He added steps are being taken to reduce time to give results after conducting RT-PCR tests in the VRDL centres across the state.Recalling that 92 technical assistants were appointed last March, he said the state government has so far recruited 533 persons in three phases for conducting Covid tests at all the 14 VRDL centres.

He said the recruitments will be done for the posts of research scientists, research assistants, lab technicians, data entry operators and office subordinates.Stating that steps are being taken to conduct more than 60,000 RTPCR tests from the present 40,000 a day, he said the government is also taking all measures to boost TrueNat tests.