Kakinada gets its own liquid oxygen plant

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant was inaugurated by BC Welfare Minister Ch Venugopala Krishna here on Friday at the Kakinada GGH. The PSA plant was sanctioned by the Centre to supply oxygen to Covid-19 patients. The plant would make oxygen from the natural air changing it to its liquid form for medical use. The plant in Kakinada, set up at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore, is expected to produce 1,700 litres of liquid oxygen per day.