STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu sees bid to destroy Sangam Dairy 

In a statement issued on Friday, the TDP chief deplored that there has been a systematic attack on all the AP companies and dairies ever since Jagan became Chief Minister in 2019.

Published: 24th April 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday condemned the arrest of senior party leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar. Terming the arrest illegal, Naidu said it was part of the larger conspiracy to destroy Sangam Dairy. 

“It is clear now that the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime wants to hand over Sangam Dairy to Amul. The local dairies in the State are being crippled deliberately in order to benefit the Gujarat-based company,” he alleged. 

In a statement issued on Friday, the TDP chief deplored that there has been a systematic attack on all the AP companies and dairies ever since Jagan became Chief Minister in 2019. The YSRC government has secret deals with Amul. Local farmers are  shareholders in Sangam dairy, but the government is not hesitating to crush it, he alleged.

Naidu said that there was zero development in the last two years, but suppression of the Opposition leaders and former ministers was going on unabated. The illegal arrests of the TDP leaders were just a part of the YSRC tactics to divert the attention of the people from the massive corruption by the government, the TDP chief alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp