Naidu sees bid to destroy Sangam Dairy 

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday condemned the arrest of senior party leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar. Terming the arrest illegal, Naidu said it was part of the larger conspiracy to destroy Sangam Dairy.

“It is clear now that the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime wants to hand over Sangam Dairy to Amul. The local dairies in the State are being crippled deliberately in order to benefit the Gujarat-based company,” he alleged.

In a statement issued on Friday, the TDP chief deplored that there has been a systematic attack on all the AP companies and dairies ever since Jagan became Chief Minister in 2019. The YSRC government has secret deals with Amul. Local farmers are shareholders in Sangam dairy, but the government is not hesitating to crush it, he alleged.

Naidu said that there was zero development in the last two years, but suppression of the Opposition leaders and former ministers was going on unabated. The illegal arrests of the TDP leaders were just a part of the YSRC tactics to divert the attention of the people from the massive corruption by the government, the TDP chief alleged.