Over 50 Kanaka Durga temple staff test +ve

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With more number of Covid-19 cases being reported in the staff in the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri hill, the authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) alerted its staff to implement Covid-19 safety protocols strictly, as more than 40 temple staff, including five priests, tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Temple executive officer (EO) D Bramarambha told TNIE that high alert has been sounded in the temple premises as more than 50 staff reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and results of 20 staff is awaited.

To avoid the spread of coronavirus, the temple officials have increased the length of the queue lines to accommodate those devotees maintaining social distancing. Th EO also made wearing face mask mandatory for both staff and devotees visiting the temple.

EO Bramaramba further said the virus is spreading rapidly with the people failing to follow Covid-19 safety protocol, adding that they have constituted special teams to ensure devotees observing social distance in queue lines and temple premises.

“We are taking action on those pilgrims who neither wear face masks nor maintain social distance in the queue lines and other places in the temple. Also sanitiser kiosks were present at more than 30 locations in the temple for devotees,” she said.

Queried whether there are any restrictions for the devotees even as more than 10,000 corona positive cases are reported in the State, the EO said, “Senior officials and endowments commissioner are closely observing the situation and will take a decision soon. It is unfortunate more people are falling prey to the deadly virus. We are requesting the pilgrims are being requested to observe safety precautions during their visit to the shrine.”