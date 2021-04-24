Prices of Nellore lemon decrease due to Covid curbs in Delhi, Maha

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Lockdown restrictions in Delhi and Maharashtra have affected the prices of Nellore lemon. The prices have fallen drastically to `30 per kg from `110 per kg in the last two days. Seems like the surge in Covid-19 positive cases in northern States has trampled the prices of Nellore lemon, feel farmers.

The farmers who were overjoyed with the hike in prices last month are a worried lot following a sudden drop in lemon prices. Rubbing salt to injury, the demand for Nellore lemon from Delhi market has also reduced. In fact, the demand for Nellore lemon has doubled in many parts of the country since March this year. The hopes of farmers, who incurred losses last year, were on high as the summer season started.

With mercury climbing in recent weeks, the farmers expected the prices to increase in April and May. But the situation has suddenly changed. “It is unfortunate that the prices of lemon have dropped in April. Exports to other states started in March. The prices have doubled in the last 15 days due to the scorching heat,” S Meera Reddy, a farmer from Gudur rural mandal, said.

Lemons are exported to Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Madhura, Ghorakpur, Allahabad and other parts of the North India from Podalakur, Venkatagiri, Jayampu and Gudur markets. Around 25 trucks of lemon are exported to other States, including Delhi.