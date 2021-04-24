STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Send proposals for infra development in Nuzvid’

Published: 24th April 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 09:44 AM

Published: 24th April 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) commissioner P Lakshmikantham has asked the authorities concerned of Nuzvid to submit proposals for development of infrastructure in the town. The commissioner asked the officials to furnish detailed proposals for drinking water, roads, garbage dumping yard, sewage. 

In a review meeting in Nuzvid municipal office on Friday, the commissioner directed that proposals be immediately submitted for the construction of summer storage tanks to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water. Lakshmikantham has reviewed the door-to-door garbage collection and instructed the officials to efficiently implement the same. He has also asked the officials to also look into sending proposals for development of parks and other green spaces in the town.

Nuzvid MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao, on the occasion, said that requests were submitted to the government for construction of summer storage tanks. Sub-collector Prathishthaa Mamgain, tahsildar M Suresh Kumar and other officials were also present in the meeting.

