Team to monitor last rites at Guntur burial grounds

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said that appropriate action will be taken against violators for not performing the last rites of the bodies who died of corona as per Covid-19 norms.He was addressing a special meeting with sanitary inspectors, Amma Charitable Trust members and few other trust members, representatives of cemeteries here on Friday.

The Mayor said that a special team has been constituted under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner to monitor the cremations at 12 selected burial grounds in Guntur. He also said that details of the deaths in the city must be reported to the municipal corporation control room number 9177001882 and the sanitary inspectors will take necessary action on the information obtained.

On the occasion, GMC commissioner Anuradha said that boards would be set up at each burial ground and the cremation of the bodies related to Covid-19 will be held at the expense of GMC, she added. She also said that as the city is the headquarters of the district and a large number of people come to the city for treatment, it is being assumed that more people are dying due to Covid-19.

Revenue development officer Bhaskar Rao clarified that the details of the bodies at the burial ground should be recorded and the report has to be sent to the GMC daily. Deaths caused due to various reasons are also shown as Covid-19 deaths and strict action will be taken on those who violate the rules, the RDO said and requested all the concerned trusts to cooperate with the GMC.