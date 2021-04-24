STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Team to monitor last rites at Guntur burial grounds

Revenue development officer Bhaskar Rao clarified that the details of the bodies at the burial ground should be recorded and the report has to be sent to the GMC daily. 

Published: 24th April 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said that appropriate action will be taken against violators for not performing the last rites of the bodies who died of corona as per Covid-19 norms.He was addressing a special meeting with sanitary inspectors, Amma Charitable Trust members and few other trust members, representatives of cemeteries here on Friday. 

The Mayor said that a special team has been constituted under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner to monitor the cremations at 12 selected burial grounds in Guntur. He also said that details of the deaths in the city must be reported to the municipal corporation control room number 9177001882 and the sanitary inspectors will take necessary action on the information obtained. 

On the occasion, GMC commissioner Anuradha said that boards would be set up at each burial ground and the cremation of the bodies related to Covid-19 will be held at the expense of GMC, she added. She also said that as the city is the headquarters of the district and a large number of people come to the city for treatment, it is being assumed that more people are dying due to Covid-19. 

Revenue development officer Bhaskar Rao clarified that the details of the bodies at the burial ground should be recorded and the report has to be sent to the GMC daily. Deaths caused due to various reasons are also shown as Covid-19 deaths and strict action will be taken on those who violate the rules, the RDO said and requested all the concerned trusts to cooperate with the GMC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp