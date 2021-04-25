STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13 more Covid-19 hospitals proposed

About 40 hospitals have no vacant beds and there are no vacant beds in the remaining hospitals due to due to shortage of medicines or sufficient oxygen supply, sources said. 

Published: 25th April 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  To handle the rush of Covid-19 patients, the district administration has proposed to set up 13 more hospitals adding to the existing 51 hospitals in in Guntur district. By Saturday, most Covid-19 hospitals were full of patients.   About 40 hospitals have no vacant beds and there are no vacant beds in the remaining hospitals due to due to shortage of medicines or sufficient oxygen supply, sources said. 

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Yasmin said that most corona positive patients prefer to be admitted to the Covid-19 hospitals due to scare of coronavirus.   Superintendent Dr Neelam Prabhavati in a statement said that as the Covid-19 patients are increasing, “we are cancelling the outpatient services from Monday to provide better services to the existing Covid-19 patients. However emergency and all other services would continue”. 

