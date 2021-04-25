Dhulipalla sent to 14 days’ judicial remand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Ponnur MLA and senior TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, who was arrested on Friday from his residence in Chintalapudi village of Guntur district and produced before the ACB court in Vijayawada on the same day, was sent to Machilipatnam sub jail for 14-days judicial remand on Saturday morning.

Along with Narendra, who was named A1 in the case registered by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly indulging in corruption in Sangam Milk Producers Company Limited (SMPCL), famously known as Sangam Dairy, managing director (MD) of Sangam Dairy P Gopala Krishna (A2 ) was also sent to the sub-jail. A3 in the case, M Gurunadham, is reportedly under medical care as he tested positive for Covid-19.