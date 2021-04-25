I will continue the school till  I die: Pabbaraju 

Bandhavi Annam By

GUNTUR: A retired tahsildar in Guntur dedicated his life to make the world a better place for the visually impaired children. Believing that being blind is not their fault, he educated them in order to achieve their dreams. Octogenarian Pabbaraju Venkateswaraiah has set up Sri Shirdi Sai Deenajana Seva Samithi—a school for blind and specially-abled children—in 1996. Till now, about 700 blind children have passed out from the school. Thirty-five of them are not only well settled in life, but are working in high-profile jobs.

“It all began on a rainy night about 55 years ago. I came across a visually impaired youth, while returning from office. I offered a lift to the 20-year-old, but he refused. Out of sheer curiosity, I followed him. He made his way to the railway station. The way he carried himself belied the fact that he was visually impaired. That incident inspired me to open a school for blind children,” Pabbaraju recalled.

Children of Sri Shirdi Sai Deenajana along with Pabbarju Venkateswaraiah | express

Later, he enquired the whereabouts of the youth and found out that he lived at a blind school in the city. After a few weeks, he visited the school and was disappointed at the lack of facilities there.

“Though there were no facilities, one thing struck me—the children were so confident and so full of life. I realised that so much more could be done for them. I started visiting them regularly and teaching them for their exams. It continued for many years. The idea of opening a new school for the blind took birth in mind then. I knew it required a lot of capital and my full attention. So, after my retirement, I constructed a school, which is functioning from 1996,” he explained.

Pabbaraju established the Sri Shirdi Sai Deenajana Seva Samithi (SSSDSS) with the help of his colleagues and friends. They started visiting nearby villages and requested the parents of the blind children to send them to their school. The school for blind, which started with just two children, has 75 children today.

“Our priority was to educate the children. But I was surprised when the students, without exception, desired to do something for the society. In this connection, they learned various musical instruments and organised cultural programmes at various events. With the money collected, they helped the orphans and the aged.

The visually impaired children conduct blood donation camps, distribute clothes to old people | express

Kiran, who joined the school as a 12-year-old, has this to say. “I spent 20 years of my life in the school. My years in the school changed my life and outlook. I completed my BSc and MSc here. In 2019, I secured a job at Canara Bank. I don’t have words to thank Venkateswariah garu. I visit the school every weekend without fail and teach the students. It is more like my sanctuary,” he said.

Though the retird Tahsildar faced several hardships regarding the land for the school, he managed to overcome them and secured a permanent building for the SSSDSS recently. Due to Covid-19, the shifting was delayed for quite some time, at least the students have a comfortable place replete with all facilities. “Nothing makes me more happier when the old students visit the school. Most of them are well settled in their lives. I want to continue the school until my last breath,” an emotional Pabbaraju said.

