Inter, Class X exams will be held as per schedule

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Saturday made it clear that class X and Intermediate Board examinations will be held as per schedule.

Published: 25th April 2021 02:53 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Saturday made it clear that class X and Intermediate Board examinations will be held as per schedule. The minister said that the state government has already decided to  promote the students from class I to IX to upper sections without conducting exams, following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. 

“We have taken all measures to ensure that the academic year is not lost. The 10th class syllabus has been reduced by 30 per cent and steps are being taken to allay apprehensions of the parents,” Suresh said. 

The State government will take all safety measures at the examination centres, he said. Special measures were also being taken to raise the standard of education and the government was taking steps to move forward as per the changes in the new national education policy.

