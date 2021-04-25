New CJI takes over, village erupts in joy

GUNTUR: Festive atmosphere prevailed in Ponnavaram village in Krishna district on Saturday, after NV Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India. Justice Ramana was born on August 27, 1957 to farmer couple hailing from the village. A section of villagers, especially women and youth, cut a cake and expressed their joy by distributing sweets and burning firecrackers. Raman’s family members and the villagers said that they never expected that a man of the village will assume the office of Chief Justice of India.
