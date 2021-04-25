STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Night curfew in force in AP

Night curfew came into force in the State on Saturday.

Published: 25th April 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Night curfew came into force in the State on Saturday. The curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till further orders. Shops and business establishments in cities and towns closed well before stipulated timings so that employees reach their destinations before 10 pm. 

Policemen were deployed at busy junctions to enforce the curfew strictly. Police made announcements through public address system at the junctions urging people not to venture out of their houses after 10 pm. Police officials said they will educate people on night curfew initially and after two or three days, they will take stringent action against violators. 

Night curfew due to COVID in
Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu

Transportation facilities were made available at bus stands and railway stations in the cities and towns for those arriving after 10 pm to reach their destinations safely. 

Essential services exempted from night curfew in State 

The announcement to enforce night curfew in the State was made on Friday as a measure to curb Covid spread. The government on Saturday issued a GO clamping night curfew. It also issued guidelines for enforcing the night curfew.  However, essential services were exempted from night curfew. Any violation of the restrictions attracts prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of IPC as well as other relevant laws.

In Vijayawada, owners of several business establishments, especially on the busy Mahatma Gandhi Road and Gandhi Nagar, were seen downing shutters by 9:30 pm. Police erected barricades at all major junctions, including Benz Cirlce, Patamata, Gandhi Nagar, Besant Road, and One Town to restrict movement of vehicles. Police personnel are seen moving in patrol vehicles, appealing to business establishments to strictly adhere to night curfew. 

TTServices exempted

  •  Print, electronic media
  • Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services
  •  IT and ITES
  •  Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG and gas outlets
  •  Power generation and distribution
  •  Water supply and sanitation
  •  Cold storage services
  • Private security services
  •  Production units or services which require continuous process
  •  Food delivery services
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp