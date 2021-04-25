Night curfew in force in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Night curfew came into force in the State on Saturday. The curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till further orders. Shops and business establishments in cities and towns closed well before stipulated timings so that employees reach their destinations before 10 pm.

Policemen were deployed at busy junctions to enforce the curfew strictly. Police made announcements through public address system at the junctions urging people not to venture out of their houses after 10 pm. Police officials said they will educate people on night curfew initially and after two or three days, they will take stringent action against violators.

Transportation facilities were made available at bus stands and railway stations in the cities and towns for those arriving after 10 pm to reach their destinations safely.

Essential services exempted from night curfew in State

The announcement to enforce night curfew in the State was made on Friday as a measure to curb Covid spread. The government on Saturday issued a GO clamping night curfew. It also issued guidelines for enforcing the night curfew. However, essential services were exempted from night curfew. Any violation of the restrictions attracts prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of IPC as well as other relevant laws.

In Vijayawada, owners of several business establishments, especially on the busy Mahatma Gandhi Road and Gandhi Nagar, were seen downing shutters by 9:30 pm. Police erected barricades at all major junctions, including Benz Cirlce, Patamata, Gandhi Nagar, Besant Road, and One Town to restrict movement of vehicles. Police personnel are seen moving in patrol vehicles, appealing to business establishments to strictly adhere to night curfew.

