STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

PIP clears Rs 427 crore bills, State seeks more money 

RCE approval likely to take time unless there is political intervention

Published: 25th April 2021 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state water resources department, which is pursuing with Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) for the release of reimbursements, has written to the authority to not restrict the release of reimbursements based on the component-wise cost estimates approved as per 2013-14 price level as it would slow down the cash flow and affect the project execution. 

The department is in the process of taking the matter up with the Union Jal Shakti ministry so as to ensure finances until the revised cost estimates (RCE) is approved.The state has spent around Rs 12,422.83 crore till March 31, 2021, after PIP was accorded the national project status. Of the spent amount, the Centre reimbursed Rs 10,741.76 crore and Rs 1,681.37 crore is pending. While the PPA had processed only Rs 333.08 crore before March, the officials managed to get another Rs 427 crore bills accepted last month. 

“Around Rs 760.08 crore worth bills have been processed by the authority and recommended for release. The others have not been processed as the PPA is clearing only the work bills as per component-wise costs approved at 2013-14 price level. We have already written to the authority not to restrict component-wise. The government is also in the process of writing  to the Centre on the issue,” a senior official told TNIE.   

As the issue of revised cost estimates is still pending, the PPA is bound by the earlier approved costs at 2013-14 PL. Although the state government, including the chief minister, has written to the Centre multiple times and has been actively pursuing the RCE approval for the last six months, the issue is yet to be resolved. Unless there is a strong political intervention, the RCE approval is likely to take time, sources in the department added.

“Until then, we have to use the available resources or delay the payments to executing agencies. We are making sure that the execution schedule is not affected by the delay in fund release. So far, the works are going on as planned. If funds are cleared, then we can expedite the works,” an official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp