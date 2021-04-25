PM Modi urges panchayats to work harder to beat covid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the National Panchayat Awards 2021, announced by the Union Panchayat Raj Ministry to panchayats, mandals and districts of the state, on the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day on Saturday.Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Panchayat Awards ceremony through a videoconference. Union Panchayat Raj Minister Narendra Singh Thomar, Chief Ministers of various states, including Jagan, attended the event.

With the switch of a button by the Prime Minister, cash incentives have been credited in the account of panchayats, mandals and districts, which won the awards. The Prime Minister launched the distribution of e-property cards in 5,000 villages of seven states.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the village panchayats have performed well during the COVID pandemic last year and asked them to work with the same spirit as the same situation is prevailing now.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting awards to Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy | Express

Andhra Pradesh won 15 awards in 2020 and 17 in 2021. The State won second prize in e-panchayat category, two awards in the district level, four in the mandal level and 10 in the panchayat level. The cash incentive is Rs 50,000 for district level, Rs 25,000 for mandal level and Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 for village level awards, depending upon the population.

The Chief Minister presented the award for AP in the e-panchayat category to Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Girija Shankar. He presented the district level awards (Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar) to ZP CEO D Chaitanya for Guntur district and ZP CEO Surya Prakash Rao for Krishna district.

Jagan presented Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar at mandal level to MPDOs of Sadum mandal of Chittoor district, Kakinada Rural of East Godavari, Vijayawada Rural of Krishna and Penugonda of Anantapur.

Awards were also presented to the panchayats of Varkuru in Kurnool, pedalabudu of Visakhapatnam, Gullapalli of Guntur, Tada Kandriga, Tallapalem, Parthavellanti, Pennabarthi of Nellore and G Rangampeta of East Godavari district.