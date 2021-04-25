STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi urges panchayats to work harder to beat covid

With the switch of a button by the Prime Minister, cash incentives have been credited in the account of panchayats, mandals and districts, which won the awards.

Published: 25th April 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting awards to Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy | Express

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting awards to Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the National Panchayat Awards 2021, announced by the Union Panchayat Raj Ministry to panchayats, mandals and districts of the state, on the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day on Saturday.Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Panchayat Awards ceremony through a videoconference. Union Panchayat Raj Minister Narendra Singh Thomar, Chief Ministers of various states, including Jagan, attended the event. 

With the switch of a button by the Prime Minister, cash incentives have been credited in the account of panchayats, mandals and districts, which won the awards. The Prime Minister launched the distribution of e-property cards in 5,000 villages of seven states. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the village panchayats have performed well during the COVID pandemic last year and asked them to work with the same spirit as the same situation is prevailing now. 

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting awards to Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy | Express

Andhra Pradesh won 15 awards in 2020 and 17 in 2021. The State won second prize in e-panchayat category, two awards in the district level, four in the mandal level and 10 in the panchayat level. The cash incentive is Rs 50,000 for district level, Rs 25,000 for mandal level and Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 for village level awards,  depending upon the population.

The Chief Minister presented the award for AP in the e-panchayat category to Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Girija Shankar. He presented the district level awards (Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar) to ZP CEO D Chaitanya for Guntur district and ZP CEO Surya Prakash Rao for Krishna district. 

Jagan presented Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar at mandal level to MPDOs of Sadum mandal of Chittoor district, Kakinada Rural of East Godavari, Vijayawada Rural of Krishna and Penugonda of Anantapur. 

Awards were also presented to the panchayats of Varkuru in Kurnool, pedalabudu of Visakhapatnam, Gullapalli of Guntur, Tada Kandriga, Tallapalem, Parthavellanti, Pennabarthi of Nellore and G Rangampeta of  East Godavari district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Panchayat Awards 2021 Narendra Modi
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp