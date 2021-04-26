Covid-19 fallout: Occupancy ratio falls in RTC buses 

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The second wave of coronavirus is showing a severe impact on Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Guntur division. In the wake of a surge in corona positive cases, people are reluctant to travel by buses in view of the virus and prefer to hiring taxies and rental cars to reach their destination.

The occupancy ratio in the APSRTC buses in the district has been decreasing for the past few days. From March last week, as the district reported more than 500 corona positive cases daily, the number of people travelling by buses has decreased. Many people even cancelled their online bookings. Due to this, the occupancy is less than 50 per cent in the district for the past 10 days. For several months during lockdown, the APSRTC buses remained in depots. Once the restrictions were lifted, the APSRTC Guntur division managed to achieve 72 per cent occupancy ratio by January.

The APSRTC officials have reduced the number of bus services due to reduced occupancy. Only 780 to 800 buses are running currently out of a total of 918 buses in the region. Within Guntur city, 11 AC buses ply regularly to cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Vijayawada. The demand for the bus services has decreased since the outbreak of the Coronavirus-2.

At present, only five air-conditioned buses are plying in the district. In order to encourage the people to travel in the AC buses, the officials have decided to ply the buses at 50 per cent occupancy—necessary to maintain social distance.On the other hand, about 110 staff members have tested positive and four of them died due to the virus.

APSRTC Guntur region regional manager Raghava Kumar said the public transport buses are functioning in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines. “People who don’t wear face mask will not be allowed to enter the buses. We are also making our staff aware of the precautions to be taken to prevent them from getting infected.” Kumar also appealed to the people to maintain social distance and to wear face mask, while travelling by the buses.