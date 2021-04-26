STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid-19 fallout: Occupancy ratio falls in RTC buses 

The APSRTC officials have reduced the number of bus services due to reduced occupancy.

Published: 26th April 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The second wave of coronavirus is showing a severe impact on Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Guntur division. In the wake of a surge in corona positive cases, people are reluctant to travel by buses in view of the virus and prefer to hiring taxies and rental cars to reach their destination. 

The occupancy ratio in the APSRTC buses in the district has been decreasing for the past few days. From March last week, as the district reported more than 500 corona positive cases daily, the number of people travelling by buses has decreased. Many people even cancelled their online bookings. Due to this, the occupancy is less than 50 per cent in the district for the past 10 days. For several months during lockdown, the APSRTC buses remained in depots. Once the restrictions were lifted, the APSRTC Guntur division managed to achieve 72 per cent occupancy ratio by January. 

The APSRTC officials have reduced the number of bus services due to reduced occupancy. Only 780 to 800 buses are running currently out of a total of 918 buses in the region. Within Guntur city, 11 AC buses ply regularly to cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Vijayawada. The demand for the bus services has decreased since the outbreak of the Coronavirus-2. 

At present, only five air-conditioned buses are plying in the district. In order to encourage the people to travel in the AC buses, the officials have decided to ply the buses at 50 per cent occupancy—necessary to maintain social distance.On the other hand, about 110 staff members have tested positive and four of them died due to the virus. 

APSRTC Guntur region regional manager Raghava Kumar said the public transport buses are functioning in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines. “People who don’t wear face mask will not be allowed to enter the buses. We are also making our staff aware of the precautions to be taken to prevent them from getting infected.” Kumar also appealed to the people to maintain social distance and to wear face mask, while travelling by the buses.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC coronavirus Occupancy ratio
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp