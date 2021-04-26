Cricket betting racket busted, three arrested 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban Police arrested three persons for illegally organising cricket betting and seized Rs 12.60 lakh on Saturday. Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said that acting on a tip-off, Nagarmapalem police conducted the raids and arrested Sreenu, Surya Teja, and Naagul Meer.

The police have seized six mobile phones, two four-wheeler vehicles and notebooks related to cricket betting. The SP said that Sreenu was in a real estate business, while Teja worked as an auditor at a local firm and Nagul Meer was appointed by Sreenu to collect money from the people involved in betting.

During the probe, the police found out that Sreenu and Surya along with two others kidnapped Naagul Meer since they doubted that he stole the betting money of Rs 37 lakhs at Agraharam and took him to a hotel in Brindavan Gardens and beat him up.

In this regard, the police have filed a case under Section 307 of IPC against Sreenu and Surya. Ammireddy appealed to youth not to involve themselves in any illegal activities, as stringent action will be taken on the perpetrators.