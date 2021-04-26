STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cricket betting racket busted, three arrested 

The police have seized six mobile phones, two four-wheeler vehicles and notebooks related to cricket betting.

Published: 26th April 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Betting, IPL
By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban Police arrested three persons for illegally organising cricket betting and seized Rs 12.60 lakh on Saturday. Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said that acting on a tip-off, Nagarmapalem police conducted the raids and arrested Sreenu, Surya Teja, and Naagul Meer.

The police have seized six mobile phones, two four-wheeler vehicles and notebooks related to cricket betting. The SP said that Sreenu was in a real estate business, while Teja worked as an auditor at a local firm and Nagul Meer was appointed by Sreenu to collect money from the people involved in betting. 

During the probe, the police found out that Sreenu and Surya along with two others kidnapped Naagul Meer since they doubted that he stole the betting money of Rs 37 lakhs at Agraharam and took him to a hotel in Brindavan Gardens and beat him up. 

In this regard, the police have filed a case under Section 307 of IPC against Sreenu and Surya. Ammireddy appealed to youth not to involve themselves in any illegal activities, as stringent action will be taken on the perpetrators. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cricket betting arrested
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp