Steel PSUs ramp up O2 production in hour of need

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Public Sector Undertakings, under the Ministry of Steel, and other private companies in the steel sector, in this hour of need, are continuing their best to supplement the efforts of the government in making available Liquid Medical Oxygen. The total daily oxygen production capacity of steel plants is 2,834 MT. In the steel sector, there are 33 oxygen plants (both with CPSEs and in private) of which 29 are tapped regularly.

As against 2,834 MT of daily LMO production capacity in the steel sector, the production of LMO is 3,474 MT as reported on April 24 in 2021. This is higher than the LMO production capacity because most units have reduced the production of nitrogen and argon, for producing LMO. With all these efforts, 2,894 tonnes we redis - patched to different states on April 24 by steel plants in the public and private sector as against 1500/1700 tonnes /day a week earlier, according to a release here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, at RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, there has been an increase in production of liquid medical oxygen from 100 tonnes to 140 tonnes for the last three days. First Oxygen Express chugged off from RINL site on April 22, carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Maharashtra to meet medical emergencies of Covid.