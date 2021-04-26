STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Steel PSUs ramp up O2 production in hour of need

As against 2,834 MT of daily LMO production capacity in the steel sector, the production of LMO is 3,474 MT as reported on April 24 in 2021.

Published: 26th April 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen tankers at RSP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Public Sector Undertakings, under the Ministry of Steel, and other private companies in the steel sector, in this hour of need, are continuing their best to supplement the efforts of the government in making available Liquid Medical Oxygen. The total daily oxygen production capacity of steel plants is 2,834 MT. In the steel sector, there are 33 oxygen plants (both with CPSEs and in private) of which 29 are tapped regularly.

As against 2,834 MT of daily LMO production capacity in the steel sector, the production of LMO is 3,474 MT as reported on April 24 in 2021. This is higher than the LMO production capacity because most units have reduced the production of nitrogen and argon, for producing LMO. With all these efforts, 2,894 tonnes we redis - patched to different states on April 24 by steel plants in the public and private sector as against 1500/1700 tonnes /day a week earlier, according to a release here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, at RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, there has been an increase in production of liquid medical oxygen from 100 tonnes to 140 tonnes for the last three days. First Oxygen Express chugged off from RINL site on April 22, carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Maharashtra to meet medical emergencies of Covid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oxygen Liquid Medical Oxygen Public Sector Undertakings
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp