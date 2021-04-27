Cops book six students for consuming drugs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban Police have booked six students for consuming drugs in an apartment in Tadepalli on Sunday. Disclosing the details, Urban SP RN Ammireddy said that from the last few months, the urban police has been conducting various drug awareness programmes at various colleges and set up strict watch on dormitories and college hostels with the help of the college management and local people.

“As part of it, we got some leads. Six students studying BTech and undergraduation at KL University were caught consuming ganja on Sunday in their flat. During probe, the police found out that the students have been addicted to drugs and spent the money sent by their families and friends on purchasing drugs.

To pay their college fee, they decided to sell the ganja they bought in the Lambasingi region. In this regard, they planned to sell it to the students in their college.

The police seized 1.9 kg of ganja, two hookahs, bhang bottles, and six mobile phones. The SP appealed to the students not to ruin their lives by getting habituated to consuming drugs. He said strict action will be taken against such illegal activities.