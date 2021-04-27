Mangalagiri to be notified containment zone 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As coronavirus positive cases are increasing sharply in Mangalagiri, officials are planning to notify the town into a containment zone for 15 days from April 28. The town has 32 wards out of which 24 have reported more than 15 corona active cases. According to the Covid-19 guidelines, an area with more than 15 active cases is considered as a larger outbreak. “In this regard, we have planned to declare these 24 wards as containment zones. But about 10 active cases are present in the remaining wards too, so we decided to include these eight wards in the containment zone too,” Mangalagiri Tahasildar Srinivasa Reddy told TNIE.

He also said that already the temples and movie theatres in the town have closed down voluntarily and shops and other businesses will remain open till 6 pm. The officials are making regular announcements to inform people that they should purchase essentials and groceries enough for the next 15 days and remain at home, he added.

As the Class 10 and Intermediate examinations are on, the schools will function under strict Covid-19 regulations for the time being. “We will take necessary action if the caseload of Covid-19 positive cases increases,” Srinivasa Reddy said. At the same time, more than 15 active cases have been reported in 14 out of 18 villages. Considering the request of the local authorities and leaders, “we have decided to declare the entire mandal as a containment zone.

Only emergency services, including medical stores, hospitals and milk booths will remain open,” he said. In view of the containment zone restrictions, the Mangalagiri Tahasildar requested the people to comply with the Covid-19 guidelines and remain confined to their homes and to step out only during emergencies.