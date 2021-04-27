Prakasam district records 522 new virus cases, active cases over 4,500 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district medical and health department has administered 18,626 vaccination doses to people in 124 vaccination centres across the district. With this the cumulative vaccinations figure rose to 3,88,639 by Monday. On the other hand, the district has reported 522 new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday. With this, the cumulative cases number rose to 68,916 and the active cases increased to 4,869. With two more additions, the death toll has risen to 612. Among the 522 new positive cases, 132 were reported in Ongole Urban and Rural mandal limits only.

In view of the rapidly increasing Covid-19 positive cases in the district, Collector Pola Bhaskar visited the Ongole GGH on Monday and inspected the OP wing, help desk, medical facilities and sanitation in the RIMS premises. He interacted with a few patients and their attendants.

In this connection, the Collector warned that action will be taken if any medical officers or staff found negligent in their duties. In line with increasing demand for the ICU beds and O2 beds and even general beds, the administration is making plans to enhance the bed capacity of the hospital soon.