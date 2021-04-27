Rathotsavam held at Chilkur Balaji

VIJAYAWADA: Rathotsavam was organised on the fifth day of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Chilkur Balaji temple on Monday. The rituals were performed in a traditional manner. Temple head priest CS Rangarajan said as the vahanam could not be taken out, Garuda, the principal mount of Lord Vishnu was used as a ratham. A vasuki sutra was tied to the vahanam, ratha gopuram and Lord Garuda in Addala Mandapam outside the temple.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Release of John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' postponed due to COVID-19 spike
Oxygen shortage: Delhi hospitals say situation better, reopen admissions
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat raises concern over Ahmednagar COVID-19 situation
COVID crisis: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves hiring of additional contractual staff by ECHS clinics
Social group ensures dignified farewell to COVID-19 victims in Maharashtra