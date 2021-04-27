Rathotsavam held at Chilkur Balaji

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rathotsavam was organised on the fifth day of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Chilkur Balaji temple on Monday. The rituals were performed in a traditional manner. Temple head priest CS Rangarajan said as the vahanam could not be taken out, Garuda, the principal mount of Lord Vishnu was used as a ratham. A vasuki sutra was tied to the vahanam, ratha gopuram and Lord Garuda in Addala Mandapam outside the temple.