TDP to move court against conduct of Inter, SSC exams 

There will be no security and guarantee if the students are forced to attend the examination centres at the time of the rapid spread of the second wave of Covid, he said.

Published: 27th April 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said the party would file a PIL in the High Court seeking immediate postponement or cancellation of the 10th class and Intermediate examinations to protect the students from the Covid-19 infections. He said that the decision was taken after taking the opinion of students, parents and advocates, who took part in the ‘digital town hall’ meeting organised by the TDP on Monday.

More than 97 per cent respondents vociferously voted for taking legal remedy for their problem, he claimed and added that only three percent of students stressed the need for taking preventive measures.
Accusing the Chief Minister and the ministers of laxity, Lokesh explained that their digital and legal agitation was not against the government, but for protecting the rights of the students.

There will be no security and guarantee if the students are forced to attend the examination centres at the time of the rapid spread of the second wave of Covid, he said. He deplored that there was no proper explanation from the government as to why it was going ahead with the exams at a time when many other States cancelled the exams. 

