Truck carrying O2 reaches hospital with police help

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police on Monday assisted in transportation of medical oxygen to Ongole RIMS after the truck which was carrying it broke down. Around 4 am, the J Pangulur highway mobile team, which was on duty, noticed that the truck from Visakhapatnam had suffered a mechanical failure near Bollapalli toll plaza.

The policemen immediately called the police control room, which then informed the same to the district superintendent of police, Siddharth Kaushal. On the SP’s instructions, J Pangulur sub-inspector rushed to the spot with three mechanics, got the truck repaired, and escorted it to the hospital. Due to the quick response from the police, the truck was able to reach the government general hospital by 9 am.

Medical officers, and patients’ families thanked SP Siddharth Kaushal, and the mobile team for their quick response in ensuring that the oxygen-laden tanker reaches to the hospital on time.