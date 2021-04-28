11,434 new infections, active caseload inches closer to 1 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State witnessed a spike in both the new infections and recoveries in the past 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am, compared to the previous day. The new Covid infections stood at 11,434, taking the cumulative cases past 10.54 lakh. Another 64 deaths took the total deaths to 7,800.

The media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said more than 74,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours span, taking the total tests conducted to more than 1.60 crore. Guntur reported the highest number of new cases, 2,028, taking its cumulative figure past the 98,000-mark. Chittoor stood at the second place with 1,982 new infections and the lowest of 271 were reported in Kadapa. Five districts reported more than 1,000 new cases.

The spike in cases saw the overall tallies of Visakhapatnam went past 75,000, Srikakulam above 63,000, Kadapa breach 61,000 and Prakasam 69,000 mark.Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, Srikakulam and West Godavari reported more cases compared to Monday while Kadapa and Nellore witnessed a slight fall in the new infections.

As many as 7,055 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,47,629. The active cases stand at 99,000-odd with the highest of 13,716 in Chittoor. With more than 1,000 new infections, the active cases in Nellore district too went past 10,000. Three districts now have more than 10,000 active cases and the lowest active cases are in West Godavari 2,126.

Compared to 51 deaths on Monday, the State reported 64 deaths on Tuesday with Vizianagaram district accounting for highest of eight fatalities followed by six each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, nellore and Srikakulam, five in Chittoor, four each in Kurnool, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari, three in Krishna and two in Kadapa.