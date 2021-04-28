STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM to credit Rs 1,048 cr to 10.8 L students

The amount will be deposited into the accounts of the mothers of the students by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Published: 28th April 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to credit Rs 1,048.94 crore into the bank accounts of mothers of over 10.89 lakh students under the Jagananna Vasati Deevena scheme Wednesday. The amount will be deposited into the accounts of the mothers of the students by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

The government started the scheme with an intention to encourage students pursuing higher studies. The government credited Rs 671.45 crore towards fees reimbursement for the first quarter under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and will credit another Rs 1,048.94 crore into the accounts of the mothers 10,89,302 students to meet the expenses towards accommodation, food and transportation on Wednesday. The government is crediting Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in two phases to the mothers of students pursuing ITI, polytechnic and degree and higher courses, respectively.

