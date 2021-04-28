STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From May, only 15K allowed to Tirumala temple

At a time when the second wave of Covid-19 is scaling new highs, TTD administration is gearing up to reintroduce certain restrictions.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: At a time when the second wave of Covid-19 is scaling new highs, TTD administration is gearing up to reintroduce certain restrictions. From May 1, only 15,000 devotees will be allowed for darshan per day against 25,000 at present, said temple deputy EO Harindranath. 

Even though 25,000 people (per day) who have reserved their Sheeghra Darshan tickets are allowed till April 30, the number of devotees visiting the temple has already fallen to 10,000-12,000 due to the rapid surge in infections, he said, and added the tickets for May have been released. Meanwhile, with a night curfew in place in Tirupati (a containment zone) , police diverted the traffic to Tirumala through by-pass roads. 

TTD Covid-19 darshan
