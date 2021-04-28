Government cancels transfer of management of Sangam Dairy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government issued an order on Tuesday cancelling the transfer of management of the Sangam Dairy to the Guntur District Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited, Sangamjagarlamudi. Henceforth, the day-to-day activities of dairy will be monitored by the State government.

As per the order, the day-to-day activities of the unit should continue unobstructed with the existing staff and employees, and the Sub Collector of Tenali Division, Guntur district, will be present on the premises of the unit to ensure smooth and uninterrupted operation of the unit including procurement, processing, marketing and all allied activities.

In the event of any deliberate stoppage or obstruction of day to day activities of the unit by any employee or other person, the Sub Collector is authorised to take appropriate action. The above arrangement will be in place for three months initially, subject to further periodic review.

Meanwhile, opposition TDP leaders claimed that the State government has no right to meddle in the affairs of the Sangam dairy since it had no shares in the milk producers’ company, which is owned by over 1.2 lakh dairy farmers across Krishna and Guntur districts.

TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu slammed the government for ‘hatching a conspiracy’ to kill the Sangam dairy and hand it over to Gujarat-based Amul out of sheer “political vendetta”.TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi said the lands in possession of the Sangam dairy were bought with the funds from lakhs of milk farmers.