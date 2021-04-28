‘Improve wage component in districts’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday took stock of the progress of various development and welfare programmes being implemented in the state, and how grievances are being received through Spandana.

Addressing district collectors, SPs and other senior government officials during a weekly virtual review meeting, he said while the target of MGNREGA for April is 2.50 crore workdays, only 1.89 crore workdays were achieved, as on April 26, and directed the officials to ensure one crore workdays are completed in every district in the coming two months. He said the wage component needs to be improved in Nellore, Guntur Krishna, West Godavari and Kurnool districts.

Taking stock of the construction of village secretariats, he said while 10,929 buildings have been approved, only 6,057 buildings are almost complete, so far. Another 1035 buildings are in the final stages of construction, while slab work of 613 buildings has been completed. Works are being delayed in Kadapa, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Krishna and Anantapur. He said construction of all village secretariat buildings should be done by the end of June.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that of the 10,408 Rythu Bharosa Kendras’ buildings approved, only 2,649 are almost complete. Work on 139 buildings is in final stages, while slab work of 640 buildings has been completed. Explaining the progress of buildings for Dr YSR Health Clinics ( Rural), they said out of 8,585 buildings approved, only 1755 have been completed so far. Construction of all the clinics is expected to complete by the end of August.