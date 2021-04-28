Kadapa Panchayat Raj officer held, assets worth Rs 1.31 crore unearthed

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed alleged disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.31 crore from a deputy executive engineer of panchayat raj department in Kadapa district.Simultaneous searches were conducted on the Vijayadurga Colony residence of the DEE in the office of the Executive Engineer, Vigilance and Quality Control, division office at Kadapa, Ramisetti Sudhakar, and also on his office and residences of his relative in Mydukur, Railwy Kodur and Tirupati on Tuesday.

The ACB sleuths found the officer in possession of assets on the latter’s name and also on his family members which include a G+1 residential house at Vijayadurga Colony in Kadapa town, seven housesites in Kadapa town, three housesites in Mydukuru town, 1.12 acre land on the outskirts of Kadapa and a Kia-Seltos car, a two-wheeler and a cycle. Apart from these, assets of the officer include gold worth Rs 3.39 lakh, household articles worth Rs 20 lakh, bank balance of Rs 14 lakh and Rs 1.46 lakh cash in the house.