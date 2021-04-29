STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt failed miserably in controlling Covid: Naidu

The government was not in a position to provide hospital beds, medical oxygen, ventilators and even medicines to the infected patients, he alleged. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSRC government has failed miserably in taking Covid controlling measures, and pushed Andhra Pradesh into an unenviable position of being the worst-hit State in the deadly second wave of the pandemic. The government was not in a position to provide hospital beds, medical oxygen, ventilators and even medicines to the infected patients, he alleged. 

Naidu demanded that the government shift its entire focus on avoiding the spread of Covid and protecting the lives of people. “We all are ready to cooperate with the government if it  focuses on Covid control measures and diverts its attention from destructions and conspiracies,” he said.Stating that the graveyards were filled with bodies, he sought to know whether the rulers wanted to be the kings of burial grounds.Due to the “adamant and arrogant attitude” of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his ministers, the lives of people are greatly jeopardised, he alleged. 

Addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Naidu said that the government might even consider imposing ‘limited lockdown’ for a week or 10 days so as to take up a massive vaccination drive. The lockdown may be lifted once there are satisfactory results from the widespread vaccination drive. The State and the Central governments should together take the free vaccination drive forward, he suggested.  “The YSRC government has failed to take responsibility for the lives and health of the people. That’s why Tamil Nadu was demanding e-passes for entry into their State from AP people. Odisha was closing down borders after being afraid of the deteriorating situation here. It was alarming that AP’s positivity rate has touched 25.8%,’’ he said.

