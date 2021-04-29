Retd major general Venugopal passes away at 95

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former major general C Venugopal, a war veteran, passed away at the age of 95 at his residence in Tirupati on Tuesday. He was suffering from multiple ailments.Venugopal, born on November 14, 1927, served in the Indian Army for 36 years, and retired as Major General.

He started his career as a havaldar after securing a seat at the National Defence Academy in Dehradun, and was later promoted to the rank of Lt. Colonel. Venugopal was decorated with ‘Parama Vishishta Seva Medal’ and ‘Maha Veerachakra’ for his service to the country. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of former major general.

The chief minister, on the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Armed Forces, had met and honoured Venugopal at his residence in Tirupati on February 18 of this year. Municipal Corporation of Tirupati commissioner P S Girisha and superintendent of police Ch.Venkata Appala Naidu too expressed grief and paid homage to the late war veteran.