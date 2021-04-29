Rs 1,048.94 cr credited to 10,89,302 students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that poverty should not deprive a child from pursuing his/her higher education, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Wednesday credited Rs 1,048.94 crore into the accounts of mothers of 10,89,302 students under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena for the 2020-21 academic year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that only education has the power to change the world, eradicate poverty and backwardness of the society. In order to provide quality education for the students and ease the financial burden on parents, the government has come up with Vidya Deevena, reimbursing the college fees, boarding and hostel fees of the students.

The Vasathi Deevena will benefit nearly 10.89 lakh students in the State, the Chief Minister said, adding that Rs 2,270 crore was spent on the scheme by the YSRC government so far. In the education sector alone, for schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Goru Muddha, Vidya Kanuka and Nadu-Nedu, the State government has spent a whopping Rs 25,714 crore in just 22 months of forming the government. In spite of going through a severe financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the State government did not back out from implementing any welfare scheme, the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the reforms in the education sector, he said that the government will be implementing CBSE board syllabus from the coming academic year and transforming Anganwadis as YSR Pre-primary schools, offering PP1, PP2 and pre first class.

Jagan said the dropout rate has come down with the introduction of various schemes by the government in the education sector. As part of Mana Badi Nadu Nedu, the government is modernising 45,000 government schools, 471 government junior colleges, 151 degree colleges and 3,287 government hostels. Similarly, 27,438 new anganwadi buildings will be constructed and the first phase works are nearing completion, he said.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the previous governments have implemented only post matric scholarships and given paltry amounts, that too for some sections. However, the YSRC government is extending the benefits to all the sections. “By introducing schemes like Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena and Amma Vodi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought revolutionary reforms in the education sector,’’ the minister asserted.