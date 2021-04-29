STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman dies after hospital ‘denies’ admission seeking payment in cash 

Municipal commissioner N Ramesh told TNIE that he went to the area and arranged a vehicle to shift the body to her village.

Published: 29th April 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A woman breathed her last outside a private hospital at Rajam town in Srikakulam district on Wednesday after the hospital authorities allegedly denied her admission demanding payments “only in cash.” 

The family members of the victim alleged that the hospital management insisted on paying the advance fee of Rs 60,000 only in cash to get the admission. The hospital management, however, denied the reports and said they have got permission to treat Covid patients only from Wednesday and that the “unknown” patient came before the staff arrived at the hospital.

N Anjali, 58, of VR Agraharam village in Rajam mandal, was rushed to GMR Care Hospital for treatment in an auto after she tested positive for Covid. The security personnel stopped the auto at the hospital gate and asked them to get admission at the reception. 

They were allegedly asked for an advance fee, for which the family members were ready to pay through digital mode. The staff, however, insisted that the advance be paid in cash. With this, the family members went in search of ATMs. Meantime, as it was already an hour, the auto driver, with the help of the female attendant, shifted her to the roadside and left the place. “By the time we returned with cash, Anjali was in critical condition and our repeated requests to the hospital management to provide oxygen fell on deaf ears,’’ the family alleged.

What was more tragic was that no one came forward to shift the body of the woman to burial ground even as the local police and municipal officials were present at the spot. After sometime, a reporter of a vernacular news channel came forward wearing a PPE kit and helped the family to shift the body to the burial ground.  

Medical Director of GMR Varalakshmi CARE hospital Dr Rajendra said the patient’s attendants did not disclose the condition of the patient and  that the security guard asked the patient’s attendants to come at 9.30 am for admission.

Municipal commissioner N Ramesh told TNIE that he went to the area and arranged a vehicle to shift the body to her village. “The last rites were performed by following Covid protocol,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cobid-19 GMR Care Hospital
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp