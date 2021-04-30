Cancel Jagan’s conditional bail: Chinta

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former Tirupati MP and Congress Working Committee special invitee Chinta Mohan has demanded that the CBI file an application in court seeking cancellation of the conditional bail given to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the Chief Minister is influencing the witnesses in the disproportionate cases against him.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Chinta Mohan said Jagan has appointed IAS officer Sri Lakshmi, who is facing corruption allegations, in a senior post. By this, Jagan has violated the bail conditions given by the court, he said. In the first place, how bail was granted to Jagan, who was booked in DA cases involving crores of rupees, the Congress leader sought to know.

