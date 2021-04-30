STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devineni appears before CID in ‘forged video’ case

The CID registered a case and served notices on Umamaheswara Rao twice earlier asking him to appear before it.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:33 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Former minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao Thursday appeared before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the case filed against him for allegedly forging an electronic document. 

During the run up to the by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha segment, Umamaheswara Rao, at a press conference on March 7, played a video clip purportedly of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in which the YSRC chief was heard asking ‘who would like to come to Tirumala?’. 

Alleging that the clip was fake and morphed to show Jagan in a bad light, ruling YSRC Kurnool district legal cell president Narayana Reddy lodged a complaint with the CID against Umamaheswara Rao. The CID registered a case and served notices on Umamaheswara Rao twice earlier asking him to appear before it. On Thursday, Umamaheswara Rao appeared before the investigators at the CID Headquarters in Mangalagiri. He was questioned for nearly two hours. 

Speaking to the media at the CID headquarters, the former minister alleged that the YSRC government was foisting false cases against the Opposition leaders, in a bid to stifle their voice. “Cases were registered against me on the allegations that I had morphed the clip. I have belief in the judiciary and I will come out clean,’’ he said. Rao also found fault with the government for filing a case against former MLA and TDP leader Dhulipala Narendra alleging misappropriation of funds of Sangam Dairy.

