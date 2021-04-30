Jabs for 18+ unlikely till September: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said Covid vaccine for people in the age group of 18-44 is likely to be available in September at the rate of current production in the country and it may take four months to cover an estimated 60 crore people. In other words, vaccination of 18 plus people will only be completed by February next year. Hence, it is imperative for people to strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour to protect themselves from the virus, he said.

He made the observations at a high-level review meeting on Covid situation in the State on Thursday. He said the only solution to Covid is vaccination and it is uncertain when this problem will be resolved. There are 26 crore people above 45 years of age in the country.

They should be given two doses of vaccine, which will require a total of 52 crore doses. The first dose of vaccine was administered to only 12 crore people, while 2.6 crore people received the second dose. A total of 39 crore doses of vaccine is still required.

At present, Bharat Biotech is manufacturing one crore doses of Covaxin per month and Serum Institute six crore doses of Covishield. It will take a few more months for Dr Reddy’s Labs and other pharma companies to produce Covid vaccine. About 20 crore doses of vaccine can be readied by August. At the rate of present production, the demand for 39 crore doses can be met by August or September, he analysed.

On the rise in demand for beds in Covid hospitals following spurt in new infections, the Chief Minister directed officials to increase beds in hospitals, arrange 3,000 beds in Covid Care Centres in every district and 1,000 of them should be oxygen beds.

He also instructed them to increase the rates for empanelled private hospitals for Covid treatment and make the new rates applicable to Aarogyasri hospitals also. The officials should ensure that no hospital refuses to treat Covid cases, he said.

Most importantly, Jagan asked the officials to enhance the salaries of FNOs and MNOs working in Covid hospitals. He directed them to recruit doctors, nurses and para medical staff in all Covid hospitals in the State on a temporary basis as per the requirement. No complaints should come about shortage of medical staff to treat Covid cases, he said.

Taking stock of oxygen supply in the State, Jagan said 42 PSA (Pressure swing adsorption) plants should be set up in the State to meet the requirement of Covid hospitals. If necessary 10 KL capacity oxygen tanks should be installed in teaching hospitals and 1 KL capacity tanks in other Covid hospitals to meet the total requirements of liquid medical oxygen fully, the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Covid Command and Control Centre Chairman KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary of Health Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials attended the meeting.