Nodal officers for 12 Assembly segments in Prakasam appointed

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In view of the rapidly increasing Covid-19 positive cases in Prakasam, the district administration has appointed 12 senior officers as nodal officers for all 12 Assembly segments in the district. These nodal officers will be look after Covid-19 related activities, including the Covid-19 prevention measures and implementing containment zone restrictions in their limits.

The nodal officers include JC-3 K Krishnaveni for Ongole, ZP CEO Kailash Gireeswar for Chirala  BC Corporation ED M Venkateswara Rao for Parchur,  DM of Civil Supplies Narada Muni for Addanki, * DPO GV Narayana Reddy for Darsi, Markapur DRO M Seshi Reddy for YerragondaPalem,  Ongole RDO M Prabhakar Reddy for SN Padu, Giddalur Special Collector S Sarala Vandanam for Markapur,  Special Deputy Collector P Gloria for Giddalur, DWMA PD K Seena Reddy for Kanigiri Sub-Collector A Bhargav Teja for Kandukur and Fisheries JD A ChandraSekhar Reddy for Kondepi. 

The district administration has appointed 200 new medical officers to serve the Covid-19 patients at all Covid-19 Care Centres and Covid-19 hospitals. The authorities are also making arrangements to enhance the number of 104 emergency ambulance vehicles to 24 from the present 19.The district administration has identified 10 additional Covid-19 hospitals, including some CHCs and a few private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment, taking the total to 31. With this, the ICU/oxygen beds capacity and general beds capacity has increased to 2,224 beds. 

A minimum of 15 beds will be made available for immediate admissions of Covid-19 patients and later on depending on the severity of the cases, they will be shifted to the district Covid-19 Hospital, i.e., Ongole- GGH. As on date, out of total 2,424 beds, 1,683 are occupied and 741 are available for the new patients.
Meanwhile, the Prakasam district has reported 639 positive cases on Thursday and the cumulative total rose to 70,731. Active cases have increased to 6,124.  With three more deaths, the death toll increased to 622. A total of 63,985 were completely recovered from the disease.  The medical and health department has administered Covid-19 vaccine to a total of 4,27,759 people and inoculated 3,416 persons through 60 vaccine session points on Thursday. 

