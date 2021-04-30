Somu: Sanction Rs 2,000 crore to contain spread

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the state government “miserably failed” in controlling COVID-19 second wave, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju demanded that a special budget of Rs 2,000 crore be sanctioned for ramping up its effort to contain the outbreak.

He has also demanded that the YSRC government postpone tenth and Intermediate examinations.

In a press meet on Thursday, Somu Veerraju also alleged the government failed in controlling the illegal sale of medicines such as Remdesivir and also in controlling the exorbitant prices charged by private hospitals for treatment.

“Even though health is a state subject, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been offering assistance and is continuously monitoring the situation. Why can’t the state also follow that? However, the state failed in ensuring beds, oxygen, medicines and others,” he alleged.