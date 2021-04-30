STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP chief trying to gain political mileage even during pandemic: MLA

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu flayed the opposition TDP for trying to get political mileage and “creating panic” among people during the tough times of the Covid pandemic.

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

VIJAYAWADA:  YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu flayed the opposition TDP for trying to get political mileage and “creating panic” among people during the tough times of the Covid pandemic. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Rambabu said the state government under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving hard to tackle the Covid situation.

However, the opposition TDP leaders are acting irresponsibly by creating panic among people. Andhra Pradesh is in the first position in the country in number of COVID-19 tests; over 1.6 crore people have been tested so far, he pointed out.  

While the state is putting up such relentless efforts, the TDP was trying to defame the government in all  possible ways. The MLA said the government is also conducting the vaccination drive successfully. If the Centre arranges vaccines, the state government will complete the vaccination process in a few days,” he said. He said that TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who claims to have 40 years of political experience, has not suggested any measure to tackle the situation.

The TDP chief has turned a blind eye towards the State government’s measures in controlling the pandemic and failed to build confidence among the public, he alleged.  Naidu was trying to tarnish the image of the State government, ignoring its  relentless efforts to check the virus spread, for his political benefit, he added. The YSRC MLA asked about Naidu’s contribution at a time when the second wave of coronavirus created fear among the people of the state.

