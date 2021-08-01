165 containment zones come up in East Godavari with rise in new Covid-19 cases

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: The East Godavari district administration has announced 165 containment zones to curb the spread of Covid-19. The district has reported the highest number of Covid cases in the State during the second wave. The total Covid tally of the district is more than 2.7 lakh, with an active caseload of 3,710.

With people not strictly adhering to Covid Appropriate Behaviour at public places, the number of fresh cases is on the rise in East Godavari, DM&HO Gowreswara Rao told TNIE.

The high positivity rate has prompted the district administration to declare localities which report more than five new Covid cases a day, containment zones. In Durgada, Tatipatri and Chebrolu of Gollaprolu mandal, 59 Covid cases have been reported, forcing the authorities to declare the villages containment zones. Gollaprolu tahsildar V Ammaji said all the infectees are in home isolation now. “Covid restrictions in the three villages will be in force till August 7,’’ she said.

Eleven Covid cases have been reported at Jaggayya Cheruvu in Pithapuram, which has been declared a containment zone, said municipal commissioner M Ram Mohan. Similar situation has prevailed in some mandals of Amalapuram division. I Polavaram, T Kothapalli and Kesanakurru have also been declared containment zones as they reported a total of 19 Covid cases. The infectees are in home isolation, said I Polavaram tahsildar Murali Krishna.