Andhra government hikes DA of employees with retro effect

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of State government employees from 30.392 per cent of the basic pay to 33.536 per cent with retrospective effect from Jan 1, 2019.

Principal Secretary (Finance) Shamsher Singh Rawat issued an order increasing the DA. It will be applicable to the employees of ZP, MP, village panchayat, urban local bodies, agriculture market committee, zilla grandhalaya samstha with regular pay scale. Teaching and non-teaching staff of aided institutions, staff of all universities, will also benefit from the hike.

The DA of State government employees having revised UGC pay scale, 2006, has been retrospectively revised from existing 148 per cent to 154 per cent from January 1, 2019. For those drawing revised UGC pay scales, 2016, DA has been increased from existing nine per cent to 12 per cent of their basic pay. In case of judicial officers, whose pay scales were revised as per E Padmanabhan Committee Report, DA has been revised from 148 per cent to 154 per cent. This will be effective from July 1, 2019.

For State government employees drawing revised pay scales, 2010, DA has been increased from 112.992 per cent to 118.128 per cent of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2019. The revised DA will be paid in cash along with the July salary onwards. The DA arrears from January 2019 to June 30, 2021 will be credited to the GPF account of the employees in three equal installments from July 2021. For employees retired after January 1, 2019 or due to retire before December 31, 2021, the arrears will be paid in cash as they are exempted from contributing to the GPF during their last four months of service.

Employees appointed on or after September 1, 2004 and governed by the Contributory Pension Scheme, the arrears for the January 1, 2019-June 30, 2021 period will be paid in three equal installments along with July 2021 salaries onwards. Ten per cent of the arrears will be credited to their PRAN accounts along with government share. The remaining 90 per cent will be credited to their salary accounts.

In another order, Dearness Relief for retired employees (pensioners) has been revised from 30.392 per cent to 33.536 per cent with effect from January 1, 2019. It is applicable for those who have retired after July 1, 2013 and drawing pension in the revised pay scales, 2015, and for those who retired before July 1, 2013 and whose pension was consolidated.

The DA sanctioned will be paid in cash with pension of July 2021 onwards. The arrears on account of increase of DR for the period from Jan 1, 2019 to June 30,2 021 will be paid in three instalments from the pension of July 2021 onwards.