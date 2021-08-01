STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government hikes DA of employees with retro effect

Teaching and non-teaching staff of aided institutions, staff of all universities, will also benefit from the hike. 

Published: 01st August 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government on Saturday increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of State government employees from 30.392 per cent of the basic pay to 33.536 per cent with retrospective effect from Jan 1, 2019. 

Principal Secretary (Finance) Shamsher Singh Rawat issued an order increasing the DA. It will be applicable to the employees of ZP, MP, village panchayat, urban local bodies, agriculture market committee, zilla grandhalaya samstha with regular pay scale. Teaching and non-teaching staff of aided institutions, staff of all universities, will also benefit from the hike. 

The DA of State government employees having revised UGC pay scale, 2006, has been retrospectively revised from existing 148 per cent to 154 per cent from January 1, 2019. For those drawing revised UGC pay scales, 2016, DA has been increased from existing nine per cent to 12 per cent of their basic pay. In case of judicial officers, whose pay scales were revised as per E Padmanabhan Committee Report, DA has been revised from 148 per cent to 154 per cent. This will be effective from July 1, 2019.

For State government employees drawing revised pay scales, 2010, DA has been increased from 112.992 per cent to 118.128 per cent of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2019. The revised DA will be paid in cash along with the July salary onwards. The DA arrears from January 2019 to June 30, 2021 will be credited to the GPF account of the employees in three equal installments from July 2021. For employees retired after January 1, 2019 or due to retire before December 31, 2021, the arrears will be paid in cash as they are exempted from contributing to the GPF during their last four months of service. 

Employees appointed on or after September 1, 2004 and governed by the Contributory Pension Scheme, the arrears for the January 1, 2019-June 30, 2021 period will be paid in three equal installments along with July 2021 salaries onwards. Ten per cent of the arrears will be credited to their PRAN accounts along with government share. The remaining 90 per cent will be credited to their salary accounts. 

In another order, Dearness Relief for retired employees (pensioners) has been revised from 30.392 per cent to 33.536 per cent with effect from January 1, 2019. It is applicable for those who have retired after July 1, 2013 and drawing pension in the revised pay scales, 2015, and for those who retired before July 1, 2013 and whose pension was consolidated. 

The DA sanctioned will be paid in cash with pension of July 2021 onwards. The arrears on account of increase of DR for the period from Jan 1, 2019 to June 30,2 021 will be paid in three instalments from the pension of July 2021 onwards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dearness Allowance Andhra government employees
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp