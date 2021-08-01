Inquiry into mass killing of dogs begins

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A day after the mass killing of stray dogs at Lingapalem village in West Godavari district, the State government began inquiry into the act of brutality on Saturday.

A local veterinary doctor and Gram Panchayat personnel exhumed the bodies for post-mortem.

Samples were collected and sent to the Regional Forensic Laboratory at Vijayawada for detail analysis.

District collector Kartikeeya Mishra earlier condemned the incident and said strict action will be taken against the guilty for the crime.

Animal activist Challapalli Srilatha also demanded strict police action so that such incidents can be prevented in the future.