This Kurnool softball player wants to represent the country in Olympics in 2026

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: 17-year-old K Kalyani of Kurnool is not only a talented sportsperson and won several awards, but a Bharatanatyam dancer to boot. She has set her sight on representing India in softball in the Olympics in 2026. A rising star and a National Softball Champion, Kalyani has been making rapid strides in softball since 2016. She boasts of several gold medals, which she earned in various competitions.

Kalyani has proved her talent in Bharatanatyam, drawing, karate and NCC. She got six national and 12 State meets certificates and a bronze medal in sepak takraw national. She also entered the record books—Bharat World Record and Wonder Book of Records—in Bharatanatyam.

The multi-talented Kalyani is the third daughter of a private travel car driver Mallikarjuna and Rajeswari. She never once took a step backwards and strived to become a champion softball player, a talented karateka and Bharatanatyam dancer. However, while doing these, she did not discard her studies. She got 9.5 points in Class 10 public examination.

Kalyanai told TNIE, “I have completed my Intermediate in St Joseph Junior College recently. I am planning to join degree course, which will give me freedom to continue my practice. My aim is to participate in Olympics in 2026 and be the softball champion from India. I also want to crack UPSE examinations, I want to something good to the country by becoming a civil servant.”

Sharing her experience, she says, “I started playing softball in Class 7.” She was in her first national level event in 2016 and now is a key player in the softball team. Though Kalyani’s parents were not well off, they never once stopped her from participating in any softball competition, drawing, karate and Bharatanatyam.

Her coaches such as K Vijaya Kumar, T Gangadar, Sreenivasulu and Gowd sir are helping and encouraging her, she said. “However. I am looking forward for government cooperation and sponsors for my upcoming dance performances,” she said, calling on the girl students to proved their talent.

