STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: You can WhatsApp covid violations to 8010968295 now 

The State government has decided to strictly enforce Covid rules and not to spare violators of the protocol to curb the virus spread. 

Published: 01st August 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

Image of WhatsApp logo used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government has decided to strictly enforce Covid rules and not to spare violators of the protocol to curb the virus spread. “Violators of Covid-19 guidelines will be punished stringently,” said Commissioner (Health) Katamaneni Bhaskar on Saturday. 

People can now complain about Covid protocol violations by shops or business establishments  to authorities through WhatsApp No 8010968295. Photographs of violations can also be sent to the WhatsApp number to enable the authorities take immediate action. 

A fine of  Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000  will be imposed on shops if they allow customers without mask, depending on the gravity of the violation. The shops or commercial establishments will be closed for one or two days if the Covid protocol violation is serious in nature. 

A fine of `100 will be imposed on non-mask wearers in public places. Police officials of the rank of Sub-Inspector and above can penalise violators of Covid protocol, Bhaskar said. The Centre has not given any specific directions to the State on imposing Covid restrictions, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid violations andhra pradesh
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp