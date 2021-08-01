Andhra: You can WhatsApp covid violations to 8010968295 now 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to strictly enforce Covid rules and not to spare violators of the protocol to curb the virus spread. “Violators of Covid-19 guidelines will be punished stringently,” said Commissioner (Health) Katamaneni Bhaskar on Saturday.

People can now complain about Covid protocol violations by shops or business establishments to authorities through WhatsApp No 8010968295. Photographs of violations can also be sent to the WhatsApp number to enable the authorities take immediate action.

A fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 will be imposed on shops if they allow customers without mask, depending on the gravity of the violation. The shops or commercial establishments will be closed for one or two days if the Covid protocol violation is serious in nature.

A fine of `100 will be imposed on non-mask wearers in public places. Police officials of the rank of Sub-Inspector and above can penalise violators of Covid protocol, Bhaskar said. The Centre has not given any specific directions to the State on imposing Covid restrictions, he added.