Crisis drives family of four to jump into Vasishta Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A family of four reportedly jumped into Vasishta Godavari river from Chinchinaada bridge on Saturday. According to SI ABN Srinivas, the deceased were identified as Kanchi Satish (34), his wife Sandhya (28), their son Jaswin (4) and their two-year-old daughter. They belonged to a village of Mamidikuduru in EG district.

The SI informed that the bodies of the father and the daughter were pulled out of the river and sent to Palakollu Government Hospital for postmortem. The police have launched a search operation to find the other two. The police said that they found a letter forwarded by Sandhya to a WhatsApp group. In the letter, she alleged that one Phanindra, and his family were the reason she was committing suicide.

She wrote that Phanindra had been mentally torturing her. He allegedly took away her gold and money. Phanindra’s family spoiled our lives, she stated in the letter. Sandhya had informed her husband about Phanindra. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

