STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Crisis drives family of four to jump into Vasishta Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh

A family of four reportedly jumped into Vasishta Godavari river from Chinchinaada bridge on Saturday.

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A family of four reportedly jumped into Vasishta Godavari river from Chinchinaada bridge on Saturday. According to SI ABN Srinivas, the deceased were identified as Kanchi Satish (34), his wife Sandhya (28), their son Jaswin (4) and their two-year-old daughter. They belonged to a village of Mamidikuduru in EG district.

The SI informed that the bodies of the father and the daughter were pulled out of the river and sent to Palakollu Government Hospital for postmortem. The police have launched a search operation to find the other two. The police said that they found a letter forwarded by Sandhya to a WhatsApp group. In the letter, she alleged that one Phanindra, and his family were the reason she was committing suicide.

She wrote that Phanindra had been mentally torturing her. He allegedly took away her gold and money. Phanindra’s family spoiled our lives, she stated in the letter. Sandhya had informed her husband about Phanindra. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930,
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh suicide case Family suicide case
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp