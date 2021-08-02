Ensure security to complainant, witnesses: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed concern over the “increasing threat” to the lives and property of the complainant, witnesses and the victims’ family members in the Pesaravai twin murder case in Kurnool district.In a letter sent to Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, he demanded immediate arrest of the accused in the ghastly double murder that took place in Pesaravai village of Gadivemula mandal in Kurnool district on June 17.

Decrying the delay in taking action, the TDP chief said: “Such brutal, barbarous and gruesome violent acts have no place in civilised and democratic societies. The two brothers were killed by local YSRCP goons. More shockingly, they were done to death while they were on their way to the graveyard to pay homage to their younger brother, who passed away,” he said.

“A complaint was filed and an FIR was registered on the same day. However, the main accused are still roaming around in spite of witnesses testifying that they were also part of this brutal act. Further, the culprits are threatening the family members of the victims and witnesses. It is being done over phone and in some cases, in person,” he said. Naidu said that the culprits in connivance with police are posing a grave threat to the life and property of the complainant, victims’ family members and witnesses.