Focus on minor irrigation projects, Andhra BJP chief Somu Veerraju urges state government

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Sunday urged the State government to lay more focus on minor irrigation projects along with major projects to improve irrigated areas.

Speaking on the sidelines of a round table organised by the party on ‘water sources and challenges in North Andhra,’ he said several minor projects have been pending for the last 30 to 40 years. Veerraju said they will undertake padayatras demanding completion of pending projects in all three regions of the State.

The Centre recently released `1,1000 crore to Polavaram project, he said and added that the party will seek more funds from the Centre for the project. “The state government, which spent `64,000 crore on welfare, is ignoring irrigation and development. The government should give priority to irrigation and complete all pending projects,” he said.

BJP MLC PVN Madhav said at least `10,000 crore should be released for the projects in north Andhra. Madhav said all 10 water storage projects should be completed to meet the water needs of Vizag during the summer.